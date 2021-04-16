The Week Ahead: An Eye on the Rural Rebuild

With housing in short supply and inventory at all-time lows, many are migrating away from crowded cities as a result of remote work opportunities. These home seekers are searching for larger homes to accommodate work from home situations, and once quiet pockets of the nation are becoming target destinations for this growing segment.

On Tuesday, April 20, the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will host a virtual meeting “An Economy that Works For Everyone: Investing in Rural Communities” at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

To be led by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, a panel will examine the ways in which these rural communities can be grown to accommodate home seekers looking toward these locations.

Panelists will include:

Click here to register for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs virtual meeting, “An Economy that Works for Everyone: Investing in Rural Communities.”

Also of note this week, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University will be hosting a Zoom discussion on the topic of “How Are Landlords Managing the Covid-19 Rental Crisis? Evidence From a Large Cross-Site Survey,” on Friday, April 23 at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

Due to the pandemic, an estimated $25-34 billion in rental payments were outstanding as of late 2020. However, there is very little data on how landlords have responded to this financial strain. In this session, Elijah de la Campa, Senior Research Associate in Economics and Urban Analytics at the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, will present preliminary findings from a recent Center-supported survey of landlords in a dozen U.S. cities. He will offer findings on the magnitude of the rent crisis, the steps landlords have been taking in response to loss of income, and their willingness to participate in public and non-profit rental assistance programs.

Click here to register for the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University Zoom discussion on “How Are Landlords Managing the Covid-19 Rental Crisis? Evidence From a Large Cross-Site Survey.”

