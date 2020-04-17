Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Updates from Industry Experts
The Week Ahead: Updates from Industry Experts

This week, tune in to the latest episodes of DS5: Inside the Industry. On Tuesday, we'll be speaking with Sean Ryan, CEO of Aspen Grove Solutions. He joins us to discuss a new white paper by Aspen that explores pressing industry concerns stemming from COVID-19, including loan modifications and property inspections.

Later in the episode, we’ll be speaking with Christopher Whalen, an investment banker, author, and Chairman of Whalen Global Advisors LLC. He’ll be diving into the government’s response to the current pandemic, including servicer liquidity concerns and the long-term impact of mortgage forbearance programs.

Then on Thursday, hear from Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist, SVP Research, NAR, and Eric Lapin, FVP, Old Republic Title. They will be discussing economic recovery, liquidity issues, and other impacts on the housing industry.

In the past week, DS5 featured Robert Senko, President of ACC Mortgage, Sharron Levine, Director, Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Suzy Lindblom, COO for Planet Home Lending, and ServiceMac CEO Robert Caruso.

You can watch every episode of DS5: Inside the Industry here.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

  • NAR Existing Home Sales (April 21)
  • NAR New Home Sales (April 22)

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
