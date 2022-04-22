LRES Promotes Martha Zamora to Director, Assignment

LRES Corporation has promoted Martha Zamora to the role of Director of Assignment, where she will be responsible for overseeing multiple assignment teams at LRES, in identifying and securing the most qualified and proximate vendor for each valuation order. Zamora will also manage team capacity and overall productivity.

"I have been part of the LRES team for several years and I am eager to apply my experience toward improving operational efficiency and reducing associated costs wherever possible," said Zamora. "The continually changing appraisal industry will continue to be at forefront of our near and long-term innovation projects."

Zamora has been in the industry for more than 25 years, having spent the last 14 years at LRES in assignment leadership. Prior to LRES, Zamora worked at Ameriquest Mortgage for five-plus years in their Special Servicing Valuations Department, ordering and reviewing appraisals and Broker Price Opinions.

"One of the key goals for this new, expanded role is to align the processes between our appraisal and evaluation assignment teams. Martha has been a strong appraisal leader for many years and was a natural choice to lead the integration of our two valuation teams," said LRES SVP of Operations Jill Haro.