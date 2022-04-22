The Week Ahead: Servicing Industry Meets Government Leaders to Chart Future

On Wednesday, April 27, the Five Star Institute will present its 12th Annual Five Star Government Forum at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

As the industry works to support the American Dream of homeownership, ensuring clear lines of communication between mortgage industry stakeholders and their government partners is more critical than ever. Five Star’s Government Forum is a daylong gathering where mortgage servicing leaders and government agencies can discuss the industry’s most pressing issues and work to find solutions together. Join top servicing executives and representatives from the CFPB, HUD, FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and others as we chart the course for the housing economy in 2022 and beyond.

The day will feature a number of informative panels discussions and educational sessions, kicking off with Lopa P. Kolluri, FHA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Housing joins us to discuss FHA’s goals and priorities for 2022, as well as how the mortgage servicing industry can best partner with the Administration to support the system of American housing and homeownership.

Also on hand for the event will be FHFA Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson for a Lunch & Keynote Conversation. Ed Delgado, Chairman, Five Star Global, will sit down with Sandra L. Thompson for an exclusive conversation discussing her vision and priorities for FHFA, the headwinds the industry is facing, and the legacy she hopes to leave behind during her time at the Agency.

The Government Forum will also feature an Economic Update featuring Douglas G. Duncan, SVP and Chief Economist, Fannie Mae; Rick Sharga, EVP, Market Intelligence, ATTOM; Daren Blomquist, VP of Market Economics, Auction.com; Dr. Frank Nothaft, Chief Economist, CoreLogic; and Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist and SVP of Research, National Association of Realtors (NAR). From mortgage rates to inflation and the latest Fed actions, this panel of economic experts will break down the headwinds and opportunities that will define the American mortgage and housing landscape in 2022 and beyond.

Additional panel discussions include:

Assisting Struggling Homeowners: With millions of Americans still impacted by the challenges of the past two years, how can the industry best help navigate forbearance exists, loss mitigation, and other steps needed to help get people back on track?

With millions of Americans still impacted by the challenges of the past two years, how can the industry best help navigate forbearance exists, loss mitigation, and other steps needed to help get people back on track? Streamlining Servicing Costs: With the cost of servicing remaining a key industry challenge, a panel of executives discuss strategy and best practices for ensuring excellence while managing the bottom line.

With the cost of servicing remaining a key industry challenge, a panel of executives discuss strategy and best practices for ensuring excellence while managing the bottom line. Setting Priorities: You can't hit the target if you don’t know where to aim. Join this panel of mortgage servicing subject-matter experts as they discuss what goalposts they’re setting for this year and how they’re driving their organizations to reach them.

You can't hit the target if you don’t know where to aim. Join this panel of mortgage servicing subject-matter experts as they discuss what goalposts they’re setting for this year and how they’re driving their organizations to reach them. Policy & Regulation Review: A panel of experts are your guides through a detailed discussion of the regulatory and enforcement priorities facing the industry.

Auction.com and the Five Star Institute will also partner on a special Keys for Life presentation, recognizing Operation Homefront's housing programs that expedite homeownership and provide housing assistance to honorable veterans.

Additional invited speakers and panelists include:

Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer, The Money Source (TMS)

Rodney Bechdoldt, SVP, Executive Director of Mortgage Loan Servicing at Arvest Bank

John E. Bell III, Deputy Director, Loan Guaranty Service, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Vicki Brown, EVP, Client Relations Management at LoanCare LLC

Marcel Bryar, Founder, Mortgage Policy Advisors LLC

Shelley Duffy, SVP, Enterprise Sales, Incenter LLC

Stephen M. Hladik, Partner with Hladik, Onorato & Federman LLP

Wes Iseley, Senior Managing Director, Carrington Holding Company LLC

William J. Maguire, Servicing Portfolio Manager, Freddie Mac

Jerry Mavellia, CEO, Guardian Asset Management

Leslie Meaux Pordzik, SVP for the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management, Ginnie Mae

Stanley C. Middleman, Founder and CEO, Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Tim Rood, Head of Government and Industry Relations, SitusAMC

Gagan Sharma, President and CEO, BSI Financial

Stanford A. Stanford, Head of Enterprise Risk Management, Mr. Cooper

Michael Waldron, Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer, Community Loan Servicing LLC

William Walsworth, CIO, Five Brothers Asset Management Solutions

Douglas Whittemore, Head of Mortgage and Consumer Default Servicing, US Bank

Click here for more information or to register for the Five Star Government Forum.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: