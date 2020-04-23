Home / Daily Dose / New York Lawmakers: Mortgage Forbearance Is Not Enough
Print This Post Print This Post

New York Lawmakers: Mortgage Forbearance Is Not Enough

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 1 hour ago 12 Views

A few New York lawmakers are proposing additional relief for homeowners who are struggling financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the mortgage loan forbearance measures already in place through the federal and state governments are simply not enough.

On Monday, State Senator Todd Kaminsky and State Senate Housing Chair Brian Kavanagh proposed a measure now endorsed by Congresswoman Kathleen Rise to essentially prolong the life of mortgage loans, adding missed payments on to the end of the loan life.

Under the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, homeowners are offered three months of forbearance on federally-backed mortgage loans. New York Governor Cuomo also signed an executive order giving all homeowners in the state forbearance for 90 days.

However, at the end of these 90 days or 180 days—depending on the loan type—homeowners are expected to pay all missed payments in a lump sum at their next due date.

“I’m hearing from people that are dreading it,” Kaminsky said, according to an article published on WCBS 880 News Radio. “They’re saying, ‘I don’t know how this is possible if I don’t have the money now to make payments, how am I going to suddenly come up with the money when this emergency period ends and have three months’ worth of money just sitting around.’ I mean it’s ridiculous.”

Instead, the proposed legislation would simply add the missing payments onto the end of the loan, extending the loan life by three months.

“I’ve heard from countless homeowners who are struggling to make mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rice said in a press release earlier this week. “During this unprecedented crisis, Long Islanders should be solely focused on keeping their families safe and healthy, not worried about losing their homes.”

The three New York lawmakers wrote in an article on Newsday, “Our goal as policymakers should be to offer homeowners as many flexible options as possible to suit each individual family’s needs.”

They continued, “This [proposal] allows homeowners to catch up on their payments at their convenience, without fear of foreclosure actions or damage to their credit. For many, it could be the difference between losing their homes and keeping them.”

While the state senate is currently not in session, state lawmakers are pushing to vote on this and other bills aimed at helping New Yorkers weather the current crisis.

Another state senator, David Carlucci, is promoting a bill aimed at preventing individuals from having to turn over their federal stimulus payments to creditors, according to a recent article from Spectrum News.

Tagged with:

About Author: Krista F. Brock

Krista Franks Brock is a professional writer and editor who has covered the mortgage banking and default servicing sectors since 2011. Previously, she served as managing editor of DS News and Southern Distinction, a regional lifestyle publication. Her work has appeared in a variety of print and online publications, including Consumers Digest, Dallas Style and Design, DS News and DSNews.com, MReport and theMReport.com. She holds degrees in journalism and art from the University of Georgia.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Coronavirus Hinders Rebuilding Efforts

After more than 40,000 structures were affected by the recent string of tornadoes across the Southeast U.S., a new report identified the unique challenges added by COVID-19 to the recovery efforts.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.