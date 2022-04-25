HUD Backs Biden Administration’s Solar Goals

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has announced its support for the Biden Administration’s “Solar for All” program to ensure that residents of HUD-assisted properties in the District of Columbia are able to access the program without experiencing an increase in their housing costs.

Washington, D.C.’s “Solar for All” initiative aims to bring the benefits of solar energy to 100,000 families with low- to moderate-incomes in the District of Columbia. HUD has determined that D.C. Solar for All’s community-net-metering (CNM) credits will be excluded from household income and utility allowance calculations, and therefore will not increase housing costs for residents in properties participating in HUD Multifamily rental assistance programs. HUD is also updating guidance to allow residents of affordable housing to better access cost-saving community solar subscriptions and reviewing guidance to allow Public Housing Authorities to more easily enter into power purchase agreements for low-cost, clean energy.

“This opportunity highlights the many ways that HUD is ensuring an equitable path towards resilient infrastructure,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “We look forward to continuing the path towards ensuring that all communities can participate in the transition to a clean economy.”

This announcement allows HUD to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 initiative objectives, address climate concerns, and create benefits for residents of HUD-assisted households through equitable deployment of community solar.

As part of HUD’s commitment to furthering more efficient, sustainable, and equitable housing, the Department looks forward to working with states to ensure that the benefits of such programs, like California’s Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing program and DC’s Solar for All program, are accessed by HUD residents.

Solar is an important component of HUD’s Climate Action Plan. HUD’s Climate Action Plan notes that the Department is committed to advancing the goals of Executive Order 13985, which requires HUD to allocate resources in a manner that equitably invests in underserved communities, especially communities of color. HUD is committed to taking actions to invest in climate resilience to reinforce its mission of creating strong, sustainable, and inclusive communities with affordable homes for all.