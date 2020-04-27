FEMA Discusses Disaster Response and COVID-19

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor spoke with media outlets around the nation Friday about the whole-of-America response to COVID-19. The Administrator talked about the historic response to COVID-19, how FEMA will apply lessons learned and future guidance on how the agency will operate during the upcoming hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview Administrator Gaynor talked about several actions to consider before a hurricane approaches, like moving those at risk or in the path of a storm to a shelter.

“Typically, in a hurricane, we would move people from their homes that are at risk to a shelter,” he said. “But now we have to take that into consideration. How much space do we need in a shelter? What are all the conditions that have to be there, to make sure that we are socially distancing and that we have good hygiene in shelters?”

During a Nextar Media interview Administrator Gaynor talked about FEMA’s historic response to COVID-19 and how the pandemic prompted a major disaster declaration for every state, the five territories and Washington, D.C., for the first time in U.S. history.

“This is an historic response,” he said, adding that FEMA has a huge footprint across the country and territories in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Administrator added, “This thing [coronavirus] is so immense that it takes the whole of America, whole of community to do this.”

