Sagent Hires Former Fannie Mae Exec

Sagent , a Pennsylvania-based fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today appointed Andrew Bon Salle to its board of directors. The move accelerates Sagent’s vision to remake loan servicing from the consumer perspective and deepens Sagent’s relationships with customers, regulators, and investors, the company reported.

"Rewiring loan servicing with highly configurable platforms requires huge scale and resources, and few understand this better than Sagent’s new board member Andrew Bon Salle,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “In close partnership with our bank and lender customers, some of the world’s most powerful investors, and board members like Andrew, Sagent is innovating faster than ever on our three core servicing platforms and is the only major industry platform prioritizing modernization over margins.”

As EVP of Single-Family Business at Fannie Mae, Bon Salle managed its $3 trillion credit portfolio, oversaw engagement with customers and industry stakeholders, and supervised all single-family capital markets activities. At Sagent, he’ll drive strategic vision, execution, and deal-making that rethinks American mortgage servicing and grows market share, the company says.

“Servicers must be powered by nimble technology to be heroes to borrowers, stalwarts to investors, and stewards of consumer protection to regulators. And I believe Sagent is leading this charge in today’s market,” Bon Salle said. “It’s taken time to modernize servicing because it’s the last, most complex frontier of consumer finance. But our industry is now ready to show consumers and regulators that servicing is where lifetime customer care is managed and grown. Sagent fully understands the gravity of this responsibility, and I look forward to driving it with them.”

As enterprise systems, Sagent says its platforms "keep America’s largest financial institutions secure and in real-time compliance with real-time policymaking in today’s $11.7 trillion mortgage servicing market. The pandemic era has placed mortgage servicing at the center of the housing finance ecosystem. Sagent’s product, engineering, and policy teams build platforms that keep servicers, homeowners, and the American housing system safe.

Sagent powers American bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain 14 million borrowers and growing, the company concludes.