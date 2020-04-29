Home / Daily Dose / DS5: How Servicers are Adapting Tech to the Crisis
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: How Servicers are Adapting Tech to the Crisis

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News, Technology 20 hours ago 137 Views

In the newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we’ll be speaking with William Case. He’s the President and CEO of American Mortgage Service Company. He discusses how lenders and services can leverage technology to improve operational efficiencies.

We’ll also be hearing from Ed DeMarco, President of the Housing Policy Council. DeMarco will be sharing his thoughts on recent actions by the federal government to help both homeowners and mortgage servicers.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

debt

Bracing for Household Debt Spikes

US household debt per capita, including mortgage debt, hit the all-time high in Q4 2019, but here's how many American loans were non-performing.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.