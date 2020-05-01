The Week Ahead: Mortgage Leaders Discuss Pandemic Response

On May 6, join industry leaders in a virtual summit to discuss how COVID-19 is affecting the industry. The Mortgage Industry Pandemic Summit, hosted by Altisource and Lenders One in partnership with The Five Star Institute, MBA, Forrester, and National Mortgage News, will feature leading experts discussing the major operational challenges facing mortgage and real estate companies and the financial industry at a time when people are avoiding face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 outbreak. It will include live webinars, roundtable discussions, and panels online so attendees can watch and learn from the convenience and safety of their offices or homes.
The COVID-19 virus is quickly changing the way we live and conduct business in every industry, including mortgage and real estate. This multi-session event will provide vital and insightful information on maintaining service stability and client commitment during the evolving challenges ahead.
The agenda includes:
- Keynote: State of the Mortgage Industry Based on the Impact of COVID-19
- The Economists Magic 8 Ball: What to Expect in the Next Year
- Lessons Learned: What the 2008 Mortgage Crisis Can Teach Us
- Workforce Tetris: Lining Up Resources With Today’s Needs
- Government Update: How Emergency Actions Are Impacting the Market
The Summit will also include four industry roundtable breakout sessions delving into:
- Servicing
- Originations
- Vendor Management
- Business Continuity Planning and Execution During a Pandemic
You can register for the Summit here.
