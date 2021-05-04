Home / Daily Dose / The Importance of Specificity: Insights Into Latino Homeownership
The Importance of Specificity: Insights Into Latino Homeownership

In this episode of DS5, we speak with Frank Fuentes, the National VP of Multicultural Community Lending at New American Funding and Vice-Chair of Five Star’s American Mortgage Diversity Council. Fuentes discusses takeaways from his career spent trying to help address the needs of Hispanic homebuyers. He also talks about the importance of nuance and specificity in handling outreach to these demographics.

