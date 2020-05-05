There are many changes to keep up with as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you don't want to be left behind. Join Treliant for a complimentary webinar that addresses the best practices in forbearance agreements including mortgage compliance and business strategy for all residential mortgage servicers, attorneys, interested government parties, and service providers supporting the industry, next Wednesday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Forbearance requests have begun to slow, according to data from Black Knight, but there is a risk of May-related forbearance activity changing that trajectory.

As Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske explained, the rate at which American homeowners have been seeking mortgage forbearances began to slow from the middle of April forward, and Black Knight will monitor this trend to see if it continues.

As of April 30, more than 3.8 million homeowners are now in forbearance plans, representing 7.3% of all active mortgages, according to the latest data from Black Knight. Together, they account for $841 billion in unpaid principal and includes 6.1% of all GSE-backed loans and 10.5% of all FHA/VA loans.

