Tune in to the newest DS5: Inside the Industry for a conversation with industry veteran Don Layton, Freddie Mac CEO (2012-2019) and Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies Senior Industry Fellow.

He shares his thoughts on how the Fed has worked to stabilize the mortgage market. He’ll also touch on how the GSEs are working to address potential liquidity shortfalls brought on by mortgage forbearance programs.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.