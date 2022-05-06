Cenlar Promotes Seven to VP Roles

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank Cenlar FSB has announced several internal promotions companywide.

Among the promotions, Thomas Bland has been promoted to VP, Business Information Officer; Janet Cahill to VP, Technology Management Office; Victoria Gallagher to VP, Compliance Program Management; Rene Gonzales to SVP, Infrastructure & Engineering; Meera Kali to VP, Compliance Risk Assessment & Testing; Tim Quinn to VP, Contact Center, Technology & Borrower Communications; and Josh Reicher to SVP, Chief Digital Officer.

“Cenlar is proud to promote several senior leaders in various roles across our organization,” said Cenlar Chairman of the Board, CEO, and President Greg Tornquist. “These individuals are seasoned experts in their crafts and demonstrate their commitment to best serving our employees, clients and their homeowners.”

Bland joined Cenlar in 2016, and has more than 20 years of experience in both technology and financial services. He has held multiple positions for various organizations, including Ally Financial, State Street Bank, BNP Paribas, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. At Cenlar, Bland is responsible for overall IT strategy and delivery for Cenlar’s servicing operations, the wholesale bank, corporate functions, and partnering with key leaders across all business units.

Cahill has been with Cenlar for four years, leading the company’s Enterprise Portfolio Management Office to ensure proper governance over strategic programs, and partners with leaders in Risk, Controls, Financial Planning & Analysis and Human Resources to support the CIO in the overall management of the IT organization. Prior to her current position as VP of the Technology Management Office, Cahill held the positions of IT Director, Business Information Officer for Default Operations and Business Information Officer for Corporate Functions. She has been working in financial services technology for more than 25 years, and held senior IT positions with Bankers Trust Company, Credit Suisse First Boston, Merrill Lynch, and AIG prior to joining Cenlar.

Gallagher manages Cenlar’s Compliance Advisory, Issues Management and Regulatory Change Management teams, working closely with the Issues Management team to review issues and remediation strategies, as well as overseeing regulatory change management process. She also supports internal employees by addressing questions related to compliance and project support.

Gonzales has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with merger and acquisition activity, data center migrations, and business consolidations and operational improvements. He held leadership positions with JPMorgan, Ally Financial, and PHH Mortgage prior to joining Cenlar. He began his career with Cenlar four years ago, and played an integral role in revamping and improving the company’s overall technology and operations capabilities.

Kali maintains and enhances Cenlar’s Compliance Risk Assessments to accommodate for regulatory and operational changes. She is responsible for monitoring regulatory compliance across all business units, through the CMS Testing Program, as well as managing the company’s KRI Oversight and Monitoring Program.

Quinn began his career at Cenlar in 2010 as a Business Analyst and Project Manager, supporting Customer Service. During his tenure, he has managed multiple operational teams. In his new role, Quinn will bring his wealth of experience and knowledge of the business to design and implement the borrower communication strategy.

Reicher, with Cenlar since 2016, currently manages the company’s digital technology and operations, including the Digital Services, Development, IT Quality Assurance, Data, and Servicing Systems teams. With 20 years in the financial services industry and 30 years in technology overall, he has served in various IT leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and other organizations.