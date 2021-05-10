Home / Daily Dose / New Service is Designed to Help Homeowners Finance Renovations
Print This Post Print This Post

New Service is Designed to Help Homeowners Finance Renovations

in Daily Dose, Headlines 7 hours ago 52 Views

Finance of America Companies, a Horsham Pennsylvania-based end-to-end lending and services platform, today announced the launch of Finance of America Home Improvement, a new business division that offers non-mortgage financing options.

The new offering is designed to help people achieve their home improvement goals by providing access to flexible financing for home renovations and improvements. It also delivers a proprietary technology platform, Benji, that gives contractors the tools they need to grow their business and homeowners access to innovative financing solutions through their contractor. In addition to offering intuitive financing options, Finance of America Home Improvement offers industry-leading education, training, and mentoring to contractor teams in the field.

Finance of America Home Improvement expands the financing options available to Finance of America customers and adds a non-mortgage solution to the company’s already diverse and innovative suite of lending products.

“The high demand for housing combined with persistently low inventory has created an environment where home renovations are more prevalent and homeowners are searching for new ways to pay for these projects,” said Shawn Stone, President of Finance of America Home Improvement. “This product provides an entry point for contractors to introduce homeowners to lending solutions for their projects. Meanwhile, we make it easier to secure quick financing approvals so the contractor or vendor gets the customer approved, the deal closed, and they can move on to the next project.”

Benji is a home improvement financing product offered to consumers through approved contractors. The Benji portal is available to contractors to manage their projects and deal pipeline, access financing calculators, and get their clients approved for financing. Consumers who aren’t working with a contractor already can find an approved contractor through the Finance of America Home Improvement website.

As announced in March 2021, the launch of Finance of America Home Improvement is the result of Finance of America Mortgage LLC’s acquisition of certain assets of Renovate America, Inc., including Benji.

For more information on Finance of America Home Improvement, visit foahomeimprovement.com.

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Millennial Purchases Pick Up in March

Even though rates began an upswing, millennials did not slow down their pace of home purchases, closing slightly more than 50% of all purchase activity.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.