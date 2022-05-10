New Western Adds Google/eBay Vet as CFO

New Western, a provider of distressed residential investment properties, has named Dipak Joshi CFO, where he will be responsible for overseeing all financial matters for the company's three divisions, and will help accelerate and support its aggressive growth plans.

In 2005, Joshi moved to the U.S. and worked as Director of Acquisitions for eBay–completing 42 transactions. From 2006-2010, he served as Corporate Financial Controller of Google in Silicon Valley, before leaving to move into the startup world as CFO at multiple companies. New Western marks Joshi's sixth growth company, having worked as CFO at FuzeBox, Milestone Internet, BitTorrent, Retail Solutions, and SightCall. He is a UK Qualified Accountant, and holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business from Duke University.

"We are very pleased that Dipak has joined our team as our CFO," said Kurt Carlton, Co-Founder and President of New Western. "Dipak's experience in leading financial operations and creating efficiencies at high-quality organizations, such as Google and eBay, will be paramount to our hyper-growth and aggressive expansion goals. We are looking forward to his strategic guidance and counsel."

With more than 25 years of experience, Joshi has a proven track record of success in scaling businesses nationally and internationally. Before joining New Western, Joshi scaled three startup ventures in the U.S., in addition to building global shared services centers for Siemens in the UK, Munich, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. He also helped grow eBay in Switzerland, driving revenue to more than $1 billion while managing SOX compliance.

"I am excited to be a part of a strong growth company that has created an important solution for investors looking for much-needed residential inventory to revitalize and return to the market," said Joshi. "New Western has raised the bar for how real estate companies find, purchase and sell properties. I am looking forward to lending my expertise in leading and expanding financial operations for the company."

New Western’s marketplace connects more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers.