Servicer Response and Reaction to Natural Disasters

Natural disasters impact investors, service providers, mortgage servicers, government agencies, legal professionals, lenders, property preservation companies, and—most importantly—homeowners. The COVID-19 crisis is a present example of how our industry and daily operations suffer in the face of unforeseen incidents.

The Disaster Preparedness Virtual Symposium: IMPACT 20/20 will include critical conversations on response, reaction, and assistance to ensure the industry is ready to lend the proper support the next time a natural disaster strikes.

Natural disasters can have many effects on a community apart from the damage they inflict on properties. Hear how recent disasters such as the COVID-19 crisis, Puerto Rico earthquakes, and the California wildfires are impacting their communities.

This multi-session event will provide vital and insightful information on maintaining service stability and client commitment during the evolving challenges ahead.

The agenda includes:

Industry Insights: Connecting with Communities during a Crisis

Effect on Housing: A Look at Specific Disasters

Reaching Out: How Tech Can Facilitate Disaster Response and Recovery

Protect Homeowners: Fraud Prevention Resources

Anticipating the Aftermath and Rebuilding: Navigating Claims and Mitigating Risk

IMPACT 20/20 will also include a mid-morning keynote discussion between Brian Montgomery, Assistant Secretary for Housing–Federal Housing Commissioner, Federal Housing Administration and Ed Delgado, President & CEO, Five Star Global.

Symposium speakers include Michael S. Waldron, Chief Compliance Officer, Bayview Loan Servicing; Gagan Sharma, President and CEO, BSI Financial; Jody Gunderson, EVP, National Lender Services; Mark Stockton, Managing Member, Disaster Relief, LLC; Timika Cole, SVP, US Bank; Jane Mason, CEO, Clarifire; and more.

Be prepared. Register today for the Disaster Preparedness Virtual Symposium.