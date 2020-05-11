Home / Daily Dose / Servicer Response and Reaction to Natural Disasters
Print This Post Print This Post

Servicer Response and Reaction to Natural Disasters

in Daily Dose, Featured, Loss Mitigation, News 13 hours ago 84 Views

Natural disasters impact investors, service providers, mortgage servicers, government agencies, legal professionals, lenders, property preservation companies, and—most importantly—homeowners. The COVID-19 crisis is a present example of how our industry and daily operations suffer in the face of unforeseen incidents.

The Disaster Preparedness Virtual Symposium: IMPACT 20/20 will include critical conversations on response, reaction, and assistance to ensure the industry is ready to lend the proper support the next time a natural disaster strikes.

Natural disasters can have many effects on a community apart from the damage they inflict on properties. Hear how recent disasters such as the COVID-19 crisis, Puerto Rico earthquakes, and the California wildfires are impacting their communities.

This multi-session event will provide vital and insightful information on maintaining service stability and client commitment during the evolving challenges ahead.

The agenda includes:

  • Industry Insights: Connecting with Communities during a Crisis
  • Effect on Housing: A Look at Specific Disasters
  • Reaching Out: How Tech Can Facilitate Disaster Response and Recovery
  • Protect Homeowners: Fraud Prevention Resources
  • Anticipating the Aftermath and Rebuilding: Navigating Claims and Mitigating Risk

IMPACT 20/20 will also include a mid-morning keynote discussion between Brian Montgomery, Assistant Secretary for Housing–Federal Housing Commissioner, Federal Housing Administration and Ed Delgado, President & CEO, Five Star Global.

Symposium speakers include Michael S. Waldron, Chief Compliance Officer, Bayview Loan Servicing; Gagan Sharma, President and CEO, BSI Financial;  Jody Gunderson, EVP, National Lender Services; Mark Stockton, Managing Member, Disaster Relief, LLC; Timika Cole, SVP, US Bank; Jane Mason, CEO, Clarifire; and more.

Be prepared. Register today for the Disaster Preparedness Virtual Symposium.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

7.7% of Mortgage Now in Forbearance

The loans in forbearance account for $890 billion in unpaid principal and includes 6.4% of all GSE-backed loans and 11% of all FHA/VA loans.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.