McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Opens Oregon Office

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLP (MRLP) has announced its Northwest expansion with the opening of its newest office in Clackamas, Oregon.

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce is a provider of legal services to the financial services and mortgage banking industries, handling a full range of regulatory compliance issues, legislative issues, residential and commercial foreclosures, retail closings, commercial transactions, commercial litigation, bankruptcies, evictions, and related litigation matters for many of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

“I am very excited for the continued expansion of MRLP,” said Michael Gonzales, Managing Partner for MRLP’s West Coast Foreclosure and Litigation Groups. “We have built an incredibly talented, driven team in Oregon and Washington, and look forward to partnering with our clients to resolve the challenges they face.”

The firm has also announced the addition of lawyers Carrie Majors-Staab and Cara Richter, who will be based in the new Oregon office. Additionally, Laura Coughlin has joined MRLP as Managing Attorney of its Washington foreclosure practice, and will be based in the firm’s Bellevue, Washington office.

“We are very happy to open the Oregon office,” said MRLP Managing Partner and CEO Marty Stone. “It has been our goal since we moved into the region in 2020. We continue to grow our firm for the future, bringing in strategic talent and looking for opportunities to better serve our clients.”

In addition to Oregon and Washington, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce is also currently licensed in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Texas.