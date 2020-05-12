DS5: Conservatorship’s Next Steps

This episode of DS5: Inside the Industry brings you an exclusive interview with Thomas Wade, Director of Financial Services Policy for the American Action Forum.

Wade speaks on the challenges involved in transitioning Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac out of conservatorship. Wade notes that the current administration "does seem to be moving towards releasing the GSEs from conservatorship."

"I, and many others, were disappointed that the GSEs are likely to retain many of the advantages of inherent systemic riskiness post-conservatorship that characterizes them now," Wade said.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.