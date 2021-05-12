3D Tours Boosting SFR Marketing Efforts

According to new data from PlanOmatic, property leads increased by 25%, and days on the market decreased by 23% when a 3D tour was used to market a property, compared to properties marketed using professional photography. The test was conducted in partnership with a nationwide provider of single-family rental homes.

PlanOmatic’s test tracked more than 162 of its partners’ properties across three markets, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Dallas. PlanOmatic created 3D tours for each property utilizing Ricoh Theta Z1 cameras.

PlanOmatic formed a test group by adding a 3D tour alongside professional photography, alternating between Matterport 3D and Zillow 3D, to the property listing online. The test group was compared to a control group that used only professional photos to market the property, and the activity was monitored.

“Most home searches start online today, and this has changed the way in which single-family rental properties are marketed,” said Kori Covrigaru, Co-Founder and CEO of PlanOmatic. “Digital tools such as 3D tours allow a consumer to visualize a home without having to step foot in it, and the data from our test proves that single-family rental properties that are marketed with 3D tours online result in increased consumer leads, and fewer days on the market. Consumers are demanding 3D experiences online and prioritizing properties with 3D assets.”

PlanOmatic will be a Partner Sponsor at the Five Star Institute’s Single-Family Rental Summit 2021, an in-person event set for Wednesday, May 12 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. The event will feature top subject matter experts and skilled SFR practitioners who will lead discussion panels and training sessions geared to offer viable solutions related to property acquisition and management, financing, strategies for small, midcap, and large investors, and new developments related to technology and professional services.

Victor Cianci, PlanOmatic’s Director of Strategic Relationships, will be a featured panelist on the Tech Leaps Panel. The panel will tackle a number of tech-related issues, including the technology that makes remote property management possible, new valuation tools, and more.

As Director of Strategic Relationships for PlanOmatic, Cianci works closely with his clients to solve workflow and operational obstacles by partnering and providing consultative technology services, enhancing new product adoption, and aiding in client market expansion.

