Sky’s the Limit for SFR Market 

On Wednesday, the Five Star Institute presented its Single-Family Rental Summit 2021, an in-person event being held at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

With the single-family rental market continuing to redefine its borders, the investment landscape offers opportunities that can often be misunderstood, and navigating this terrain takes careful planning and strategic partnerships.

“Five Star’s SFR Summit is always a premiere event around the country,” said John Tedesco, SVP of Business Development for Appraisal Nation. “Appraisal Nation does a lot of events ... few are as promising as the Five Star events. That’s where you’re going to meet real movers and shakers who really make a difference.”

SFRS 2021 brings together top subject matter experts and SFR practitioners, leading discussion panels and training sessions designed to answer questions and offer viable solutions related to property acquisition and management; financing; strategies for small, midcap, and large investors; and new developments in technology.

Sponsors for the event include Hosting Sponsor RCN Capital; Co-Hosting Sponsors Global Strategic and Property Masters; and Partner Sponsors Finance of America Commercial, PeerStreet, PlanOmatic, Propertyware, and Sharestates.

“Small investors and more sophisticated investors are using products that didn’t even exist a few short years ago, and this gives the investor the ability to grow their portfolios exponentially,” said SFRS 2021 Moderator Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital.

Panel discussions set for the day include:

Inside the Strategy Room: Featuring e xperienced SFR leaders sharing their expertise on lending products, financing arrangements, portfolio building , and market data.

Know When to Hold 'Em: Geared toward property acquisition, disposition strategies, and the understanding of the cost-benefit analysis behind buying properties to fix and sell , versus flip and hold.

Keeping the House in Order: A session exploring property management strategies from a panel provid ing proven approaches for making the most of your investments.

Measuring Up: A discussion on the valuation landscape, and how positive investments are made with all the correct and up-to-date info.

Tech Leaps: An update on the many ways technology is transforming the SFR market.

Open Forum: An open exchange of ideas where panelists will field questions and concerns from the audience.

“The institutional asset class of single-family rental has existed forever, but in a meaningful, organized way, it’s a brand new industry,” said Josh Craig, CRO, Lima One Capital.

Speakers on hand for the event include:

Jeffrey Tesch, CEO, RCN Capital (Event Moderator)

Zach Bassett, VP, Field Operations, Property Masters

Todd Brown, VP Broker and Market Leader, Renters Warehouse

Victor Cianci, Director of Strategic Relationships, PlanOmatic

Jeff Cline, Executive Director & Principal, SVN | SFRhub Advisors

Josh Craig, CRO, Lima One Capital

Trey Cummings, CEO and Managing Member, CS Equities and Omega Realty Group

Brian Flaherty, COO, Global Strategic Business Process Solutions

Marc Heenan, Head of Commercial Origination & Asset Management, PeerStreet

Aden Kadri, Enterprise Sales Consultant, Propertyware, a RealPage Company

Daniel Kattan, Founder and CEO, Sell2Rent

Chad Mosley, President, MCS

Jorge Newbery, CEO, preREO

Brandon O'Briant, EVP, AssetVal

Alex Offutt, Managing Director, Constructive Loans

Jon Ortner, VP of Business Development for Inertia Decision Science, Picket Homes

Seth Phillips, Founder, ADU Gold

Damon Riehl, Founder and CEO, LoanBidz.com

Mike Tamulevich, President of National Brokerage, Marketplace Homes

John Tedesco, SVP of Business Development, Appraisal Nation

Eden Vick, Field Market Specialist, Finance of America Commercial

"Today's opening panel was awesome,” said Cline. “I learned that the rent growth from 2021-2024 is double-digit, through the charts in many different MSAs across the country.

