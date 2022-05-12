Mortgage Connect Adds Jane Kennedy as SVP of Default Division

Jane Kennedy has joined Pittsburgh-based Mortgage Connect LP as SVP of Sales and Strategy for the company’s Default Division, where she will oversee the progression of key initiatives, including enhancing the company’s line of default services. In addition, Kennedy will also lead Mortgage Connect’s National Default Sales team.

She brings more than two decades of industry experience to the role, starting her career as an attorney focused on the banking industry.

“Our focus on delivering best-in-class default and loss mitigation solutions starts with the partner experience,” said Jeff Coury, CEO of Mortgage Connect. “Jane will be a key part of realizing our goal of continuing to expand our model nationwide and enable partners to enhance efficiencies, increase velocity, and to mitigate risk–all essential components in today’s volatile market.”

With a background in default servicing and the legal side of the mortgage industry, Kennedy worked for LandAmerica Lenders Services, and ServiceLink before landing with Mortgage Connect. Kennedy says the entrepreneurial spirit of Mortgage Connect and its client-centric reputation provides the opportunity to create solutions for the unique issues facing each servicer, lender, or investor and to provide clients with confidence in their vendor management partnerships.

“Having worked with Jane previously, I know that adding her skill set and 25 years of client relationships to Mortgage Connect’s servicing business is truly differentiating,” said Meghan Jones-Rolla, COO of Servicing and Capital Markets at Mortgage Connect. “She’s the perfect combination of solving a client’s needs while also ensuring the highest quality services are accomplished.”