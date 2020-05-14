Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Challenges in Property Preservation
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: Challenges in Property Preservation

in Daily Dose, Featured, Loss Mitigation, News 7 hours ago 66 Views

In this edition of DS5: Inside the industry, leaders from the property preservation industry discuss the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panelists include Michael Greenbaum, COO of Safeguard Properties; Jim Pike, who is the VP of Operations for Xome; Denia Ray, the SVP of MSI, an Insight One Solutions company; and Timika Scott, the SVP of U.S. Bank.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below. More insight from the extended version of the interview can be found here. 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

FHFA Announces New Payment Deferral Options

Click through to find out when borrowers in forbearance can repay mortgages due to COVID-19.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.