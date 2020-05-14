DS5: Challenges in Property Preservation

In this edition of DS5: Inside the industry, leaders from the property preservation industry discuss the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panelists include Michael Greenbaum, COO of Safeguard Properties; Jim Pike, who is the VP of Operations for Xome; Denia Ray, the SVP of MSI, an Insight One Solutions company; and Timika Scott, the SVP of U.S. Bank.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below. More insight from the extended version of the interview can be found here.