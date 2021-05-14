The Week Ahead: Servicers Brace for the Future

On Wednesday, May 19, Legal League 100 presents its Spring Servicer Summit, an online virtual event from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. CDT.

The event will bring together mortgage servicing executives and government representatives from across the industry, who will meet online with Legal League 100 members and other professionals to discuss policies, procedures, and issues impacting legal services supporting the mortgage servicing industry. Thought leaders and industry experts alike will tackle some of the most pressing issues that face the market, all while remaining connected virtually from the convenience of your own home or office.

The day kicks off at 10:30 a.m., with the “Chairman's Opening Remarks and State of the Industry & Market” presentation. Legal League 100 Chair Roy Diaz, Managing Shareholder of Diaz Anselmo & Associates P.A., will kick off the day’s events, followed by a panel of well-respected thought leaders representing the mortgage servicing community discussing the current state of the industry and the foreclosure market, from how default work has changed in light of foreclosure moratoriums to compliance challenges and more.

Following the Opening Remarks at 11:30 a.m., the Leadership Forum will feature a presentation from Legal League 100 Advisory Council Chair Diaz leading a guided discussion with Council members regarding how firms are diversifying their business as moratoriums impact foreclosure timelines, to working with their servicer and service provider partners, and how the Legal League 100 is assisting its members.

Also scheduled is the “Navigating the Impact of Foreclosure Delays” discussing the impact of foreclosure delays on law firms and servicers, the impact of the CARES act and what is planned for borrowers coming out of it.

The “Understanding Default and Foreclosure Compliance” session will examine the CFPB’s proposed final rule amending the mortgage servicing rules, and how servicers are ramping up for foreclosure activity post-moratoria.

The day concludes with the “Bankruptcy Deep Dive & Chairman's Closing Remarks,” where experts will discuss important bankruptcy topics, including modification of loans during bankruptcy, managing bankruptcy timelines, and the best ways of utilizing bankruptcy as an alternative to foreclosure.

Event sponsors include Partner Sponsor Padgett Law Group, Exhibitor Sponsor Provana, and Media Sponsor DSNews.

Speakers slated to participate in the Spring Servicer Summit include:

Roy Diaz, Diaz Anselmo & Associates P.A. & Chairperson, LL100 (Event Chairman)

Jane Bond, Managing Partner, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce

Ryan Bourgeois, Partner, Barrett, Daffin, Frappier, Turner, and Engel

ReNee D. Brooks, Esq., VP, Legal Risk, Truist

Caren Castle, Senior Mortgage Servicing Attorney, The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation

Daniel C. Chilton, Partner, Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

Sasha Cohen, First VP of Default Administration, Community

Tom Croft, VP, REO, Carrington

Ron Deutsch, Partner, Cohn, Goldberg & Deutsch, LLC

Rita M. Falcioni, Central Office Loan Management Supervisor in Loan Guaranty Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Robert D. Forster, II, Managing Partner, BDF Law Group

Michelle Garcia Gilbert, President/CEO, Gilbert Garcia Group, P.A.

Stephen M. Hladik, Partner, Hladik, Onorato & Federman, LLP

Bernard C. John, Senior Counsel, PNC Bank, N.A.

Graham H. Kidner, Associate General Counsel, Fannie Mae

Dean Meyer, Director, Loss Mitigation, Single-Family Servicing Operations Management, Freddie Mac

Allen C. Myers, Assistant General Counsel, VP, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA

Chad A. Neel, Chief Executive, McCarthy Holthus

Amy Neumann, FVP, Director of Late Stage Delinquency, Flagstar Bank

Beth M. Northrop-Day, Assistant General Counsel, VP, U.S. Bank

Chris Santana, SVP, Default Servicing, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Neil Sherman, Esq., President, Managing Partner Default Operations, Schneiderman & Sherman P.C.

Courtney Thompson, Founder, Consigliera

Sarah Tullie, VP, Home Lending Servicing, Wells Fargo

Anthony Van Ness, Founder, Managing Partner, Van Ness Law Firm

Ramie Word, SVP Default Servicing, Mr. Cooper

Kristin A. Zilberstein, Supervising Attorney Bankruptcy, Padgett Law Group

Click here for more information or click here to register for this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: