BSI Adds Two Seasoned Vets to Drive HR and Investor Reporting

BSI Financial Services has announced the additions of Sean McGowan as Chief People Officer and Shannon Clay as SVP of Investor Reporting.

"Our people and culture are central to our growth strategy," said Gagan Sharma, President and CEO of BSI. "Sean's expertise at building great teams will be key to enriching our culture while maintaining an agile, growth-focused HR strategy. We're excited about expanding our competitive advantage under his leadership and continuing to attract and retain top industry talent."

McGowan comes to BSI with more than 20 years of experience, and will be responsible for developing and executing a human resource strategy in support of BSI's overall business plan and strategic direction, specifically in the areas of talent management, organizational and performance management, training and development and compensation.

"At BSI, I see a fantastic opportunity to combine my background with an experienced, people-oriented leadership team and help drive the next phase of BSI's growth," McGowan said. "I look forward to building a great culture and an awesome workplace experience."

McGowan has held leadership positions at Accenture, Bank of America, and Mr. Cooper. Most recently, he led Appspace, a global software company providing a workplace experience platform.

Clay will be responsible for managing BSI’s investor reporting team and reconciliations and treasury cash management, and will drive overall secondary market accounting process improvement and profitability initiatives. She brings more than 20 years of experience in mortgage investment and portfolio management to her role, as well as knowledge of end-to-end servicing, including loan modifications and cash management.

"I'm thrilled to have Shannon on the team here at BSI," said Scott Johnson, BSI's SVP, Corporate Controller, and Treasurer. "Her deep industry knowledge and focus on process and team development will help propel BSI's growth plans into the future."

Most recently, Clay served as SVP of Investor Services for Mr. Cooper, where she led significant cost and quality management initiatives. After graduating from Texas A&M University, she joined Saxon Mortgage, where she led improvements in securities reporting. She has held leadership positions at both Countrywide and Saxon, where she improved accuracy and efficiency of distressed asset fulfilment.

"I'm impressed by the caliber of people at BSI and look forward to moving into the next phase of growth together," Clay said.