HUD Welcomes Elizabeth de León Bhargava as Assistant Secretary for Administration

Elizabeth de León Bhargava has been sworn in as Assistant Secretary for Administration for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

“I’m pleased to swear in Elizabeth de León Bhargava as HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Administration,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Elizabeth is an exceptional public servant with a distinguished track record of growing diverse, inclusive, and talented workforces in the public sector. Her leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen HUD’s internal capacity and efficiency to meet the housing needs of America’s families and communities.”

Assistant Secretary Bhargava has served as an executive in the public sector for more than 20 years, including previously as New York State Deputy Secretary for Labor & Workforce. Assistant Secretary Bhargava has also served as a senior advisor to the Speaker of the New York City Council, Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department of Small Business Services, and Assistant Deputy Counselor in the New York State Office of the Attorney General. She was confirmed by the Senate on May 3, 2022.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration is made up of the Chief Administrative Office, Chief Human Capital Office, and Chief Procurement Office. Responsibilities are as follows:

The Chief Administrative Office (OCAO) is responsible of providing administrative and customer support to HUD employees.

The Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer (OCHCO) is responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures associated with human capital management of the Department.

The Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) is responsible for obtaining all contracted goods and services required by the Department efficiently and in the most cost-effective manner possible to enable the Department to meet its strategic objectives. OCPO provides vital logistic support to the Department's program offices and other support offices in meeting their mission needs and provides leadership throughout the Department for fundamentally sound business practices.

“I’m honored to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration as HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Administration and for the opportunity to ensure that our communities have the strong foundation of dedicated public servants advocating for their equitable access to thrive,” said Assistant Secretary Bhargava. “HUD’s Office of Administration plays a vital role in the Department’s work, and I'm pleased to join such a talented staff in strengthening and enabling HUD’s workforce. I look forward to joining Secretary Fudge and HUD in delivering our mission to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all.”