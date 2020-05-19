Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Embracing Diversity in the Mortgage Industry
DS5: Embracing Diversity in the Mortgage Industry

This episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features Matthew Freeman, co-author of the book “Overcoming Bias”—which uses stories and exercises to help readers reflect on personal experiences and uncover how hidden biases are formed.

Freeman will discuss what mortgage professionals can do to promote diversity and inclusion within the industry. He will also talk about the attention the subject has garnered from the House Financial Services Committee and the federal government.

As Freemand notes, diversity is only going to increase in the U.S., and "it’s important for our industries, for our communities, for people to be paying attention to diversity and inclusion."

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

 

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
