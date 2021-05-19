DS5: Overcoming Obstacles to Fair Housing

In this week's episode DS5: Inside the Industry speaks with Reed Jordan, Housing Affordability Philanthropy Grants Program Manager at Wells Fargo.

Reed discusses how the industry can work to remove primary obstacles standing in the way of equal access to affordable housing.

"I've seen time and time again that housing is a backbone for community well-being," Reed told DS5.

He says he's focused on how the industry can support programs that help homeowners of color and ensure an equitable post-pandemic recovery. He also discusses the impact of climate change on housing stock and vice versa. Click below for the full interview.