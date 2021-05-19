Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Overcoming Obstacles to Fair Housing
DS5: Overcoming Obstacles to Fair Housing

In this week's episode DS5: Inside the Industry speaks with Reed Jordan, Housing Affordability Philanthropy Grants Program Manager at Wells Fargo.

Reed discusses how the industry can work to remove primary obstacles standing in the way of equal access to affordable housing.

"I've seen time and time again that housing is a backbone for community well-being," Reed told DS5.

He says he's focused on how the industry can support programs that help homeowners of color and ensure an equitable post-pandemic recovery. He also discusses the impact of climate change on housing stock and vice versa. Click below for the full interview.

 

 

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
