The Week Ahead: Servicers Crafting the Ultimate Client Experience

On Tuesday, May 24, the Five Star Institute, in partnership with Messagepoint, presents the latest in its Webinar Series, “Mortgage Servicing: Increasing Control and Efficiency by Modernizing Borrower Communications Management,” from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. CDT.

Each installment of the Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for insights and education regarding critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Too many mortgage servicers are at the mercy of third-party service providers and outdated systems when it comes to managing borrower communications. In this webinar, Messagepoint will teach you how to take control back of the borrower communication process in order to reduce cycle times and costs, control authoring and review cycles, eliminate operation silos between print and digital communications, and ultimately, deliver a better borrower experience.

Scheduled webinar speakers include Patrick Kehoe, EVP of Product Management for Messagepoint, and Duwaine Thomas, Executive Consultant with Newbold Advisors LLC.

Kehoe has more than 25 years of experience delivering business solutions for document processing, customer communications, and content management. As EVP of Product Management for Messagepoint, Kehoe drives product strategy and messaging in collaboration with Product Development. Prior to joining Messagepoint, Kehoe was Worldwide Head of OpenText Exstream. He has managed, architected, and delivered comprehensive solutions, including BPO for customers in financial services, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail/distribution markets. Kehoe has an acute understanding of how to achieve results by focusing on the customer, identifying the problem, and applying the appropriate technology.

Thomas is a financial services executive with more than 34 years of experience managing servicing and debt settlement sales organizations. He has extensive experience managing across multiple sites, credit loss management, escrow management, quality assurance, quality control, servicer/vendor management, investor reporting, claims management, customer service/complaints, and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuations. He is currently working with Newbold Advisors, and has worked with Accredited Debt Relief, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Fannie Mae, and General Motors (NuVell sub-prime auto originations, and sub-prime mortgage servicing).

Click here for more information or to register for the “Mortgage Servicing: Increasing Control and Efficiency by Modernizing Borrower Communications Management” webinar or click here to access the archive of webinars from the Five Star Institute Webinar Series.

