Home / Daily Dose / Five Star Academy Courses Free For the Next Month
Print This Post Print This Post

Five Star Academy Courses Free For the Next Month

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 7 hours ago 64 Views

Five Star Global announced that all Five Star Academy (FSA) courses are free for the next 30 days. 

This promotion gives users access to more than 30 courses, but also all five certifications and the master certificate program. 

This offer expires on Friday, June 26, 2020. Please use the discount code “Better Together” for the discount to be applied. 

Five Star Academy programs include: 

The FSA is an independent certification program with courses written by housing and mortgage experts. The academy offers key education in regulatory compliance, legal practice, diversity and inclusion, and distressed asset disposition in an easy-to-use online format.

FSA curriculum blends the following to increase your industry expertise:

  • Online learning
  • Best practices
  • Industry participation
  • Proficiency exams

These programs are designed for individuals seeking the opportunity to broaden the scope of their professional education, as well as for corporate use to expand knowledge and improve performance among mortgage teams. FSA certifications ensure that those who have completed the coursework are thoroughly informed in the subject matter and equipped to provide a superior quality of service.

The FSA offers relevant courses for professionals in all sectors of the mortgage industry, including financial services professionals, individual and institutional investors, legal professionals, lenders and servicers, mortgage professionals, real estate agents and brokers, and service providers. 

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Staying Safe from Cyber Attacks

With many now working from home, servicers can be vulnerable to cyber crime. A new whitepaper discuss how finanical instituions can protect themselves.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.