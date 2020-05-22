Home / Daily Dose / Coronavirus Changes Disaster Response
Coronavirus Changes Disaster Response

With the start of what could be an active hurricane season just weeks away, the state of Florida is preparing how to respond to any future storms while taking the coronavirus pandemic into account, Fox News reports.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference this month that COVID-19 will be around in some form during hurricane season, and the state needs to rethink how to provide shelter for thousands who may need to evacuate if any storms threaten the state.

“This virus really thrives and transmits when you have close sustained contact with people inside an enclosed environment,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Sarasota. “As you're looking at sheltering for a hurricane, you have to keep that in mind. If you pile people into a place, under normal circumstances that may be fine, but that would potentially allow the virus to really spread if somebody is, in fact, infected.”

