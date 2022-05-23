Home / Daily Dose / Cenlar Names Steven Taylor SVP/CIO
Cenlar Names Steven Taylor SVP/CIO

Mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank Cenlar FSB has named 35-year industry veteran Steven Taylor as its new SVP, Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Taylor has a track record of guiding IT transformation, design, deployment, and integration initiatives, including multiple large-scale corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) integrations. With his expertise in high-level operational and technical skill sets, Steven will align the technology plan with the business plan, as Cenlar continues to evolve.

“Steven has a wealth of experience and will be an instrumental partner to the business as we continue to further invest in multiple technologies, including automation that will streamline processes to better serve our employees, clients and their homeowners,” said Cenlar EVP and COO Rob Lux.

Taylor previously served as President and CEO of his own consulting firm, where he advised C-suite corporate leaders on the need for technology investments to drive transformative growth. He led several successful M&A transactions, providing consultation services to executive leaders. Before he was a consultant, Taylor held multiple roles at Fidelity National Financial and Fidelity Information Services, most recently as Account & Technical Delivery Executive where he delivered operational and technical guidance, and coaching to a multidisciplinary team of more than 100.

“I am excited to be part of Cenlar,” added Taylor. “IT is an integral part of the company and a partner in innovation with the business. My goal is to map out the technology so that it stays as effective and in-line with the company’s growth.”

