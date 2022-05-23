Julia Gordon Sworn in as FHA Commissioner

On Friday, May 20, Julia Gordon was sworn in as Assistant Secretary for Housing for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and Commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) by HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

“Julia is a respected leader with decades of experience working to create more vibrant and equitable communities,” said Secretary Fudge. “She brings a depth of expertise and perspective to FHA at a critical time for our country’s housing market. Her leadership will be invaluable as we work to expand access to safe, affordable, and sustainable housing.”

Gordon was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 12, 2022 by a 51-50 vote, with the tie broken by Vice President Kamala Harris. Originally nominated June 24, 2021 for the role of FHA Commissioner by President Joe Biden, Gordon most recently served as President of the National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST), a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit organization that facilitates the transfer of foreclosed and abandoned properties from financial institutions to local housing organizations to promote property reuse and neighborhood stability.

“I’m honored to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration as HUD’s Assistant Secretary for Housing and as the Commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration, and for the opportunity to ensure that our communities have the equitable opportunity to thrive,” said Commissioner Gordon. “HUD’s Office of Housing and the FHA are critical to the Department’s work, and I'm delighted to be a part of a strong team in strengthening our communities and meeting urgent needs in the housing market. I look forward to joining Secretary Fudge and HUD in delivering our mission to create affordable and inclusive communities and quality homes for all.”

In addition to her time with NCST, Gordon served as Senior Director of Housing and Consumer Finance at the Center for American Progress, Manager of the Single-Family Policy Team at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and Senior Policy Counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL). She also has worked in the civil legal aid sector and as a Litigation Associate and Pro Bono Coordinator at the law firm of WilmerHale.