Home / Daily Dose / DS5: How Investors are Handling COVID-19
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: How Investors are Handling COVID-19

in Daily Dose, Featured, Investment, Media, News, Print Features, Webcasts 1 hour ago 20 Views

On this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, gain insight from Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital. Tesch will discuss how the single-family rental market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also delve into how the virus may impact investors.

Tesch dives into the ability of renters to pay their loan, noting that only 5% of RCN customers' tenants ended up not being able to make their payment. In any given month, SFR customers have 2-3% delinquency under normal circumstances.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

‘Tides Have Changed’ For Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Commentary on the GSE’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic says it gave Congress options to assist homeowners, with one insider saying, “the private market can’t save us.”

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.