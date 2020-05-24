DS5: How Investors are Handling COVID-19

On this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, gain insight from Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital. Tesch will discuss how the single-family rental market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also delve into how the virus may impact investors.

Tesch dives into the ability of renters to pay their loan, noting that only 5% of RCN customers' tenants ended up not being able to make their payment. In any given month, SFR customers have 2-3% delinquency under normal circumstances.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.