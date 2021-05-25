How Will the Market Respond to Expiring Forbearance Plans?

In his On the Hill podcast, SitusAMC's Head of Industry Relations Tim Rood speaks with titans of industry and other professionals who fully understand the mortgage finance industry.

In the latest episode Rood speaks with Mark Fleming, Chief Economist, First American Financial Corporation.

They discuss the COVID-19 forbearance programs and foreclosure moratoriums, President Biden’s emphasis on increasing homeownership for minorities and first-time buyers, and the outlook for the hot U.S. housing market.

Most homeowners in forbearance (one in 10, according to Rood) have home equity, and many might choose to sell if not for the moratoria, the host points out, and Rood and Fleming dive into how this could have a big impact on the already-wanting housing supply as well as the very integrity of the mortgage finance system.

