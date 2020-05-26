Home / Daily Dose / DS5: The Mortgage Industry Work-Life Balance
DS5: The Mortgage Industry Work-Life Balance

Daily Dose 2020-05-26

On this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, DS News sits down with Marcia Davies, COO of the Mortgage Bankers Association. Davies will discuss how COVID-19 has put a strain on workers’ personal lives and work-life-balance, as well as what businesses are doing to cope with this new normal.

Davies emphasizes the importance of leadership and communication during the COVID-19 crisis, noting that leaders should practice "over-communication."

She also dives into the impact of technology on the work-from-home environment across the industry.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
