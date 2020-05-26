DS5: The Mortgage Industry Work-Life Balance

On this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, DS News sits down with Marcia Davies, COO of the Mortgage Bankers Association. Davies will discuss how COVID-19 has put a strain on workers’ personal lives and work-life-balance, as well as what businesses are doing to cope with this new normal.

Davies emphasizes the importance of leadership and communication during the COVID-19 crisis, noting that leaders should practice "over-communication."

She also dives into the impact of technology on the work-from-home environment across the industry.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.