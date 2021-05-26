FHLBank San Francisco Names Tony Wong Chief Banking Officer

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s board of directors has approved the promotion of Tony Wong to EVP and Chief Banking Officer (CBO), responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight for the sales, marketing and communications, member financial services, member and counterparty credit, and community investment departments.

Wong served as acting CBO for FHLBank San Francisco since April 2020, and will report directly to Teresa Bazemore, the Bank’s President and CEO.

“I am pleased to promote Tony to CBO, and to recognize his leadership through extraordinary times,” said Bazemore. “As acting CBO, Tony played a crucial role in FHLBank San Francisco’s ability to maintain business as usual throughout the pandemic. Tony’s extensive knowledge of the Bank and our membership, coupled with his strong commitment to our mission, made him the ideal candidate. I look forward to working alongside him to serve our members and strengthen our communities as we move into a post-pandemic era.”

Wong joined the Bank in 1995, and has held various positions during his tenure, most recently as SVP of Member Financial Services and CMO. Prior to joining the Bank, he was part of the capital markets team at Barclays Global Investors (formerly Wells Fargo Nikko Investment Advisors). He began his career as a registered investment advisor with the retail brokerage division of Lehman Brothers. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of California at Berkeley and is a Certified Mortgage Banker, Accredited Mortgage Professional, and a Certified Diversity Professional.

“I’m honored to assume the CBO position at FHLBank San Francisco and to further the Bank’s mission of building stronger communities and creating opportunity,” said Wong. “As CBO, I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead, delivering on our promise for our members and promoting homeownership, expanding access to affordable housing, and supporting the economic recovery.”