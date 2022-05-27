Enhancements Announced for Ginnie Mae’s Digital Collateral Program and eGuide

Ginnie Mae has rolled out enhancements to its Digital Collateral Program, and the release of updated guidance for the securitization of eNotes. The revised Digital Collateral Guide (eGuide) applies to all existing eIssuers, and provides eligibility and technological requirements for aspiring applicants.

Ginnie Mae’s Digital program is currently in a pilot phase, with a limited number of approved eIssuers, and has securitized more than $8 billion in eNotes. All current participants in the Ginnie Mae program are existing Ginnie Mae Issuers, a requirement under the program. After a successful pilot phase of its new Digital Collateral Program, Ginnie Mae will reopen the program to new applicants this June.

“The lessons learned during the initial pilot of the Digital Collateral Program are now incorporated into the eGuide and resulting enhancements. We are excited to expand access to this program” said Ginnie Mae President Alanna McCargo. “eMortgages bring efficiency and resilience to mortgage lending, and more importantly, improve access to homeownership for borrowers who are not well served by the traditional mortgage lending approach.”

Program enhancements include the ability to perform eModifications to eNotes, streamlined procedures for Release of Secured Party requests, and the acceptance of eNotes using a Power of Attorney. All eGuide updates are effective June 1, 2022.

“We are also pleased to see that Ginnie Mae is allowing for the electronic modification of eNotes, whereas previous changes allowed for eModifications on paper notes,” said Seth Appleton, President of MISMO. “And we applaud Ginnie Mae’s participation as a data contributor to the new MISMO e-Eligibility Exchange, powered by Snapdocs, which provides centralized access to acceptance criteria that enables lenders and other industry participants to easily determine the right type of digital mortgage closing for each loan. These enhancements demonstrate continued progress in our industry’s move towards a fully digital mortgage process. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Ginnie Mae and organizations across the real estate finance ecosystem to develop and deploy resources that help set the standard for our industry’s digital future.”