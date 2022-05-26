Home / Daily Dose / Home Insurance Premiums Rise in 30 States
Print This Post Print This Post

Home Insurance Premiums Rise in 30 States

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News 12 hours ago 89 Views

As inflation grips the country, the price of everything has been going up and home insurance is no exception. 

According to QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace and subsidiary of LendingTree, rates have increased at least 34% in some areas of the country as revealed in their new State of Home Insurance Report. 

In order to compile the report, QuoteWizard analyzed homeowners insurance rates from every major carrier in every state. 

On a national level, the average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,766, up just 2% from the prior year, but many states have seen more dramatic increases. 

"Prices have changed wildly in the last year. Depending on where you live you could be paying a lot more or a lot less. We've seen everything from a 25% decrease in Kentucky to a 34% increase in Idaho," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard. 

The most expensive state to insure the average home was found to be Oklahoma, where annual premiums topped $3,735; Hawaii was found to be the cheapest state where premiums averaged $412. 

Idaho had the largest increase in home insurance premiums at 34% while Kentucky experienced the largest decrease in home insurance premiums at -25% 

Another national statistic: insurance prices decreased in 16 states but increased in 30. 

QuoteWizard's report also highlights a growing problem facing many homeowners. Home prices and material costs have risen so quickly, many people's insurance plans may no longer fully cover them. 

"It now costs around $40,000 more to build the same home and if you haven't updated your coverage that extra cost is gonna come out of your pocket," said VinZant. 

Only 3% of homeowners claims are liability claims, the other 97% are for property damage claims. The most common types of home insurance claims are: wind and hail (35% of claims, average cost $10,900); water damage (29% of claims, average cost $11,000); fire and lightning (25% of claims, average cost $78,000); other types of property damage (7% of claims, average cost $6,400); liability (3% of claims, average cost $22,400); and theft (1% of claims, average cost $4,300). 

Click here to view the report in its entirety.

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Declining Home Sales Could Bring “Balance to the Market”

The share of the number of homes for sale shrank at its slowest pace since the start of the pandemic, as continuously rising mortgage rates have limited many homebuyer budgets.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.