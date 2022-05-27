Webinar Spotlight: Servicing, Loss Mit & REO Insights

Five Star has had a full slate of webinar programming this year, with topics ranging from sub-servicing and REO to construction and digital lending. These complimentary webinar presentations feature insights from some of the lending and servicing industries' top subject-matter experts, and if you've missed them live, the good news is that you can access them all on-demand, anytime, for free.

Below, check out Five Star's exclusive lineup of 2022 webinar programming, and stay tuned -- there's much more to come in the months ahead!

Restarting the Servicing Engine: Loss Mitigation After the Pandemic

Sponsored by Aspen Grove Solutions

Join DS News and Aspen Grove Solutions to discover how to effectively manage loss mitigation and maintain a servicing operation in a fluid industry in the post-pandemic world. Speakers include:

Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC

Matt Douglas, VP, Mortgage Policy, Housing Policy Council

Scott Holzmeister, SVP, ServiceMac, LLC

John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer, Selene Finance LP

The Human Touch: Why the Rise of Technology Still Requires Empathy

Sponsored by Sourcepoint

Join Sourcepoint and an esteemed group of speakers to discover how taking an empathetic approach to forbearance can help smooth out challenging interactions and promote customer loyalty. Speakers include:

Patrick Coon, Mortgage Industry Consultant

John Lawrence, EVP Specialty Servicing, Selene Finance LP

Steve Schachter, EVP and Market Leader, Sourcepoint

Stephen Staid, EVP of Mortgage Practice Strategy, Sourcepoint

Construction, Capital, and a Strong Foundation for 2022

Sponsored by Granite Risk Management

Join leaders from capital and risk management service providers for a webinar discussing the world of construction lending and the current nuances affecting the construction industry. Speakers include:

Bill McDonald, Director of Construction Management, Lima One Capital

Justin Parker, CFO, RCN Capital

Abhishek Singh, Senior Director, Altisource

Reflections and Projections: Lessons Learned from 2021 and the Outlook for 2022

Sponsored by Radian

Learn from our panel of experts as they examine the current state of the REO industry, how 2022 is shaping up so far, and more. Speakers include:

David Bolos, VP of Operations, Pyramid Platform, Radian

Robert Norrell, COO, Dakota Asset Services

Andrew Oliverson, VP of REO, Radian Real Estate Management

Jacquelyn Pardue, Head of Procurement, LoanCare

Surfing the Swell: The Return of Foreclosure Volumes

Sponsored by Altisource

As foreclosure moratoria end and volumes slowly begin to increase, industry experts discuss loss mitigation efforts, ensuring compliance, and how technology can assist. Speakers include:

John Dunnery, VP, Claims, Mr. Cooper

Amy Neumann, FVP, Director of Late Stage Delinquency, Default Servicing Operations, Flagstar Bank

David Zielesch, Director of Nationwide Foreclosure Operations, Altisource

Sub-Servicing: Regulations, Compliance, and Maximizing ROI

Sponsored by Selene

Join Five Star Institute and Selene Finance for a complimentary webinar where we’ll discuss the benefits of sub-servicing, how to navigate and ensure compliance with government regulations, and how to maximize ROI for all parties involved. Speakers include:

Marcel Bryar, Founder and Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors, LLC

JT Grubbs, EVP of Loan Servicing, Selene

Candace Russell, VP, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Digital Lending 2.0: Fulfilling New Customer Expectations Through Technology

Sponsored by Salesforce

Join representatives from Five Star and Salesforce to discuss the dawn of Digital Lending 2.0 amidst the current economic conditions and changing customer expectations. Speakers include: