DS5: The Assistance Servicers Need

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we sit down with Ted Tozer, the Senior Fellow in the Housing Finance Program with the Milken Institute. He also served as Ginnie Mae’s President from 2010 to 2017.

Tozer discusses the possibility of the Federal Reserve injecting funds to assist mortgage servicers, as well as speaking about Ginnie Mae’s Pass Through Assistance Program. As Tozer notes, as businesses start to reopen some may not come back to work and delinquencies may increase.

"Those things are going to possibly force the situation for the Fed, the Treasury to put something in place," said Tozer.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.