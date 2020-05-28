Home / Daily Dose / DS5: The Assistance Servicers Need
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: The Assistance Servicers Need

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 9 hours ago 55 Views

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we sit down with Ted Tozer, the Senior Fellow in the Housing Finance Program with the Milken Institute. He also served as Ginnie Mae’s President from 2010 to 2017.

Tozer discusses the possibility of the Federal Reserve injecting funds to assist mortgage servicers, as well as speaking about Ginnie Mae’s Pass Through Assistance Program. As Tozer notes, as businesses start to reopen some may not come back to work and delinquencies may increase.

"Those things are going to possibly force the situation for the Fed, the Treasury to put something in place," said Tozer.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

COVID-19: Old Lessons, New Challenges

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the nation to a halt, DS News checks in with industry leaders on the lessons they’ve learned from previous disasters and how they’re applying them to the current crisis.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.