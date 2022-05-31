HUD Offers Federal Disaster Assistance to Areas of Kansas

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has enacted federal disaster assistance to state and local recovery efforts in the areas of Kansas affected by severe winter storms and straight-line winds from March 17-22, 2022 that produced heavy snow and high wind gusts.

On May 25, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the Kansas Counties of Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Ford, Graham, Gray, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Phillips, Rooks, Rush, Stafford, Trego, and Wallace.

Federal funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, and DuWayne Tewes has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas of Kansas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Earlier in May, U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall of Kansas, along with U.S. Reps. Ron Estes, Sharice Davids, Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner of Kansas requested that President Biden declare a major disaster in Kansas

“The storms devastated 20 counties in Western and Central Kansas, and all 105 counties and the four federally recognized tribal nations in Kansas were impacted by the storm systems,” the Congressional delegation wrote. “The damage caused by these storms will have long-lasting effects on the people of Kansas and its economy. Federal support must be quickly made available to equip our state and local governments with the resources necessary to respond to the devastation caused from these severe storms.”

Effective immediately, HUD will be taking the following actions to assist the impacted Kansas counties: