DS5: How Technology is Aiding Auctions

in Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, News, REO 1 hour ago 15 Views

Featured on this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry is Jesse Roth, SVP at Auction.com. Roth delves into how foreclosure volumes can be impacted by coronavirus. He also discusses how technology can aid in disposition in today’s socially distanced environment.

According to Roth, investing in technology in the auction industry is key to success, as “allowing buyers to shop, bid, and ultimately purchase properties remotely is perfect.”

Additionally, Roth states that the pandemic will have a significant impact on foreclosure volume. Currently, almost 5 million people are on a forbearance plan, and Roth notes that experts do not know what the impact of the forbearance program will be.

You can watch the full episode here or at the embed below.

 

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
