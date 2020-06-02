Freddie Mac Appoints New CFO

Freddie Mac has announced the appointment of Christian M. Lown as EVP and CFO, effective June 15. Lown was previously EVP and CFO at Navient Corporation. He succeeds Donald F. Kish, who has served as Interim CFO since December 2019. Kish will continue serving as SVP, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.

“We welcome Chris Lown to Freddie Mac. His demonstrated success as a chief financial officer and strong background in the debt and equity capital markets and in mergers and acquisitions will be invaluable as we prepare our company to exit conservatorship,” said Freddie Mac CEO David Brickman. “I want to thank Donnie Kish for his steady and selfless leadership of our finance function during this transition.”

At Navient, Lown was responsible for the accounting, corporate development, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, procurement, treasury, and vendor management functions.

“I am excited to join Freddie Mac as the company prepares for its next chapter and I look forward to working with such a talented management team and innovative company,” said Chris Lown.

Prior to joining Navient in 2017, Lown was Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group at Morgan Stanley, where he co-led the Global FinTech and North America Banks and Diversified Finance investment banking practices.

Lown holds an MBA from The University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Arts from Lynchburg College.