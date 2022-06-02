Sagent Partners With Consolidated Analytics

Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a partnership with Consolidated Analytics to automate valuation services for default servicing through an integration into TEMPO, Sagent’s default management platform.

The partnership was announced recently at IGNITE, Sagent’s annual user summit. The Consolidated Analytics team presented the automated workflow detailing the more timely, accurate, and efficient vendor orders with automated rules ensuring that the correct product is getting ordered at the right time.

“This partnership allows TEMPO users to work with Consolidated Analytics through a streamlined workflow that creates efficiencies in the valuation process, and ultimately reduces costs for our clients,” said Chris McLain, Division President, Valuations at Consolidated Analytics. “This integration allows for order placement and delivery partnered with real-time communication and automated tracking throughout the valuation process.”

Already the integration is proving successful with the first customer addition, Carrington Mortgage Services, realizing immediate gains in moving from a manual valuation management process to the automated efficiency provided by TEMPO.

“Carrington Mortgage Services is excited to be partnering with Sagent and Consolidated Analytics to implement this new module within the TEMPO system,” said Tom Croft, SVP, Default Management for Carrington Mortgage Services. "We believe it will provide us with much-needed automation and controls over our vendor services ordering processes.”

Here’s how it works:

Bulk order placement can be done with the push of a button, placed with your integrated vendor partner. No more spreadsheets or manual tracking of order confirmations and cancellations.

Truly real-time updates with the ability to send critical information securely while minimizing data management risks that occur from taking data from one system to another.

Automated orders are placed right when you need them, and updated to TEMPO the moment they are complete. This minimizes email communication for better security with thorough documentation with system notes and automated audit trails.

When vendor orders are completed and fulfilled, the results are automatically returned, documents logged and categorized, and data updated in TEMPO.

“Sagent powers the automation of vendor order management with meticulous documentation and bidirectional data sharing to ensure servicers get the right vendor orders, when they need them,” said David Doyle, Sagent EVP of Sales and Business Development.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Consolidated Analytics to help power more efficient, streamlined order management for Carrington Mortgage Services and ultimately reduce their vendor management risk.”

As enterprise systems of record, Sagent’s platforms keep America’s largest financial institutions secure and in real-time compliance with real-time policymaking in today’s housing market. Sagent’s product, engineering and policy teams build platforms that keep servicers, homeowners, and the American housing system safe.

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for and retain 14 million borrowers and growing. This is the latest in a series of new customer and renewal announcements from Sagent, most recently including Fairstone Financial, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Freedom Mortgage, Mr. Cooper, and Gateway First Bank.