Nations Lending Bolsters Its Corporate Training and Regional Leadership

Nations Lending has named Mark Bishop as its new National Corporate Training Leader. Bishop recently served as VP, Head of Learning and Development for Caliber Home Loans, where he built the framework for annual compliance training, including tracking, reporting, vendor-provided coursework, and record-keeping.

"The lending industry has been notoriously behind the ball when it comes to employee development, particularly because the space is seeing rapid technological advancement and is constantly changing due to regulatory guidance," Bishop said. "The lenders that can not only keep up but stay ahead of continuing education are the ones who will excel over the long haul. Nations Lending has been leading the pack for years."

Bishop conceptualized and executed learning and development programs for lenders and depositories across the country for companies such as Capital One. He also had an 18-year stint with Bank of America, where he managed five traveling training teams across 25 locations in support of the mortgage default servicing business unit.

"Mark is a great addition to the Nations family, and he'll be vital as the business continues hire top talent from coast to coast," said Cheryl Lieber, Chief Administrative Officer at Nations Lending. "His wealth of knowledge and experience in product, regulatory, and compliance training is crucial in ensuring our people have the tools they need to excel."

In addition to Bishop’s new role with Nations Lending, the company also bolstered its ranks regionally with the additions of Tim Dowling as Midwest Regional Manager and Cindy Levorah as Branch Manager of Nations Lending's Santa Fe, New Mexico branch.

Dowling previously served the Midwest area as an SVP at Guaranteed Rate. Prior to his tenure there, he spent nearly a decade at Prime Lending as VP of Illinois and Wisconsin. On the depository side, Dowling took charge as a Divisional Manager at Bank of America, once again focusing on Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan after a decade at Harris Bank as a Regional Manager and VP.

"There's tremendous opportunity in the Midwest," Dowling said. "I made the decision to come to Nations because not only did they recognize that opportunity, but they also foster a culture that allows its Loan Officers and Regional Managers to capitalize on it. They have the tools and resources of some of the largest lenders in the country, but haven't lost touch with their roots."

Levorah has spent the last 12 years living and working in the Santa Fe area. Prior to her six years as a Branch Manager at Homeowners Financial Group, Levorah spent more than four years at Wells Fargo as a Private Mortgage Banker. Levorah will be specializing in assisting clients with unique financing requirements, including self-employed to complex financial arrangements.

"Cindy's already the best at what she does," said Randy Koerner, Divisional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. "She's on track to close more than $100 million this year alone. For someone with that kind of drive and extraordinary track record, the most you can hope to do is offer her an environment that continues to foster that kind of performance. We'll be there to support her with the tools, technology, and products she needs to continue to excel."