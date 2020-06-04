DS5: The Future of the Pass-Through Assistance Program

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we speak with Seth Appleton, the Principal EVP of Ginnie Mae. Appleton delves into the purpose and future of Ginnie Mae’s Pass-Through Assistance Program.

One of the biggest issues has been liquidity concerns for servicers brought on by these forbearance plans. Ginnie Mae established its Pass-Through Assistance Program to advance funds to servicers. Its first release of data revealed it advanced $836,682 in April to three servicers.

According to Appleton, the Pass-Through Assistance Program is "nation-wide in scope."

