DS5: The Future of the Pass-Through Assistance Program

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 6 hours ago 47 Views

In this episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we speak with Seth Appleton, the Principal EVP of Ginnie Mae. Appleton delves into the purpose and future of Ginnie Mae’s Pass-Through Assistance Program.

One of the biggest issues has been liquidity concerns for servicers brought on by these forbearance plans. Ginnie Mae established its Pass-Through Assistance Program to advance funds to servicers. Its first release of data revealed it advanced $836,682 in April to three servicers.

According to Appleton, the Pass-Through Assistance Program is "nation-wide in scope."

You can watch the episode here or at the embed below.

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
