Longtime Industry Economist Frank Nothaft Passes Away

The mortgage industry lost a true leader and visionary this week, as Dr. Frank Nothaft, SVP and Chief Economist for CoreLogic, unexpectedly passed away Sunday.

“We will miss Frank and his great talents, warmth, integrity and friendship,” said CoreLogic in a statement. “Please join us in keeping Frank's family, friends and team members in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

Since January of 2015, Dr. Nothaft served as SVP and Chief Economist for CoreLogic, a provider of advanced property and ownership information, analytics, and data-enabled services, where he was responsible for analysis, commentary and forecasting trends in global real estate, insurance, and mortgage markets.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Frank Nothaft,” said Ed Delgado, AMP, Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors; Chairman, Five Star Global. “Frank always greeted people with a smile, and filled an industry with his wisdom and insights, never once shying away from an opportunity to teach and inform. I was a willing student that sat in awe of his deep understanding and explanation of a complex marketplace. I will miss his passion, kindness, voice, and friendship. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Prior to joining CoreLogic, Dr. Nothaft spent nearly 30 years as VP/Chief Economist at Freddie Mac, where he was also responsible for forecasts, research and analysis of the macro economy, housing, and mortgage markets.

He began his career as an Economist with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, where he served from September 1983-November 1986, assisting then Board of Governors member Henry C. Wallich.

“For decades, Frank has been a key voice for the mortgage industry–at Freddie Mac and then at CoreLogic,” said Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) SVP and Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni. “He was the best housing market analyst in the business, able to clearly and concisely convey information that helped our industry understand the current market and make decisions to prepare for the future. Frank had an inimitable style, both in terms of his presentations and his ever-present bow tie. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Dr. Nothaft graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and computer science, and earned a Ph.D. in Economics from Columbia University.

In addition to his many appearances at industry trade shows, Dr. Nothaft was frequently called upon to share his expertise and impart his knowledge with local and national radio and media outlets, and has been widely quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and countless industry trade publications. He was a regular guest and contributor on cable news channels including CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business News.

He gave back the industry as well through his involvement with trade associations, having served terms as President of the American Real Estate and Urban Economics Association; as a Board Member of the Financial Management Association; an Advisory Board Member of the Real Estate Research Institute; as Chairman of the Real Estate Roundtable for the National Association for Business Economics; and as Editorial Board Member of the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics.