Erick Bryant Named CIO of AHP Servicing

AHP Servicing has announced the addition of Erick Bryant as Chief Information Officer. Bryant has more than 20 years of experience working in both the software technology and mortgage industries, specializing in designing, launching, and scaling solutions.

He began his career at Symantec (now NortonLifeLock), before moving on to Equator (previously REOTrans) in 2007, where he led client management and new product development focused on building customized, web-based workflows to manage distressed real estate mortgages, agents/brokers and supporting vendors.

"We are thrilled to add Erick to our team," said Jorge Newbery, AHP Servicing Founder and CEO. "His extensive experience in IT solutions and strong leadership qualities will add tremendous value to AHP Servicing."

In 2010, Bryant began consulting within the mortgage industry by providing strategy and hands-on expertise at the intersection of operations and technology. In 2015, he was hired as VP of Mortgage Services at LenderLive, where he provided both technical and business Project Management Office (PMO) support for strategic programs, including the design and launch of business process outsourcing (BPO) framework for large clients.

After spending a year in Maui, Bryant joined Computershare Loan Services in 2018, where he implemented new methods for borrowers to leverage and securely manage home equity lines of credit on-demand, increasing overall use across multiple points of sale; as well as providing both technology and PMO-related guidance to increase loan portfolio retention.

"I am excited to join the dynamic team at AHP Servicing, and I look forward to building solutions that, through 'positive disruption,' enhance returns for our borrowers, investors, and clients," said Bryant.

Bryant’s addition is the latest move by AHP to bolster its leadership team, as the company recently named Eric Seabrook as President of the company.