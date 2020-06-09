Home / Daily Dose / DS5: How the Government Assists Mortgage Servicers
DS5: How the Government Assists Mortgage Servicers

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Technology, Webcasts 13 hours ago 82 Views

Featured on today’s episode of DS5: Inside the Industry is Jeremy Serfling , Senior Director of Product Management and Mortgage Lead at Equifax. Jeremy will delve into how the federal government can better assist mortgage servicers. Serfling also discusses how services can ensure prospective buyers have an equitable path to homeownership, with a focus on technology

“Servicers more than ever are taking advantage of the insights that come from deploying data-drive technologies,” said Serfling.

You can watch the episode here or at the embed below.

 

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
