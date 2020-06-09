DS5: How the Government Assists Mortgage Servicers

Featured on today’s episode of DS5: Inside the Industry is Jeremy Serfling , Senior Director of Product Management and Mortgage Lead at Equifax. Jeremy will delve into how the federal government can better assist mortgage servicers. Serfling also discusses how services can ensure prospective buyers have an equitable path to homeownership, with a focus on technology

“Servicers more than ever are taking advantage of the insights that come from deploying data-drive technologies,” said Serfling.

You can watch the episode here or at the embed below.